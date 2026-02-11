Chinese heating appliances gain global traction amid seasonal demand

February 11, 2026 By Han Xin, Dou Hanyang

Heating fans ordered by European clients are manufactured in a workshop of an appliance manufacturer in Cixi, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo/Zhang Yongtao)

As winter sets in, a wave of innovative heating solutions from China is reaching consumers worldwide.

Chinese dual-mode space heaters, capable of delivering warmth in winter and cool air in summer, are seeing repeat orders from Central Asian nations.

Multi-functional radiant heaters, designed to warm drinks on the top while emitting heat from all sides, are attracting bulk orders from Japan and South Korea.

Heating carpets, featuring intelligent temperature control and automatic shut-off at high temperatures, are gaining popularity across European markets.

These seemingly simple household items, transformed by Chinese ingenuity, are finding new global appeal.

Official data show that from January to November 2025, China exported 106.15 million units of electric space heaters, including electric heaters and heating mats, up 6.18% year on year.

Many of the heaters sold in Belgium are made in China. (People's Daily/Niu Ruifei)

Cixi and Yiwu in east China's Zhejiang province offer a revealing snapshot of why Chinese small heating appliances are gaining traction overseas.

Cixi in Ningbo, renowned as China's "small home appliance capital," is buzzing with activity. Inside the workshops of Zhejiang Jiuyou Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. (Jiuyou), assembly lines for fan heaters operate at full capacity, with workers swiftly assembling and inspecting each unit. Outside the factory gates, trucks stand ready for dispatch.

Cen Yipin, general manager of the company, said the company's output reached 300,000 units in 2025, an increase of nearly 30% from the previous year.

Yiwu is the world's hub for small commodities production and trade. Just after the New Year, in the small-appliance section of the District 2 at the Yiwu International Trade Market, foreign buyers from Central Asia, Europe and beyond could be seen wheeling suitcases and flipping through sample catalogs as they moved briskly from shop to shop making inquiries.

"Recently, we received over a dozen client visits each day, many from returning customers, with repeat reorders coming in especially quickly," said Zhang Changjun, head of Yiwu Chichao Trading Co., Ltd. He noted that the heater market typically operates on "small-batch, rapid-return" models. One long-term client from Kazakhstan, for example, placed three repeat orders last year and has just placed another order worth 28,000 yuan.

According to alibaba.com, one of the world's largest wholesale marketplaces run by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, cumulative electric blanket transaction volume rose 224% month-on-month by the end of November 2025.

Customs statistics further detail the growth: From January to November 2025, Cixi exported heating appliances worth 3.32 billion yuan, including 1.28 billion yuan to the EU (an 8.4% year-on-year increase). Yiwu exported 290 million yuan worth of electric heaters, a 32% year-on-year increase, with products reaching Europe, the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and beyond.

Market feedback points to the key strengths of Chinese manufacturers. A foreign buyer in Yiwu noted that Chinese merchants have "a keen sense for opportunity" -- quickly moving in wherever market demand emerges.

A German distributor of Jiuyou described Chinese manufacturers as "fast on their feet," noting that they act efficiently and can promptly shift to products with strong market potential.

At the Yiwu International Trade Market, vendor Cao Kun showed one of his top-selling products -- a dual-mode space heater. "Our market research revealed that today's customers seek more than just warmth; they want ambiance too," Cao explained. Designed mainly for household markets in Europe and the Middle East, this unit not only provides both heating and cooling but also simulates the visual effect of a fireplace. It sold over 10,000 units shortly after its launch.

Space heaters are sold in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang province. (Photo from the media center of Yiwu)

"Demand varies widely by region," Cao explained. "Consumers in the Middle East, Europe and North America prefer products with strong decorative appeal; Russia and Central Asia favor space-saving wall-mounted models; Southeast Asia is more interested in portable, chargeable small appliances. We make whatever customers want."

This ability to adapt quickly is a key source of resilience in China's foreign trade. "With rising global economic uncertainty, Yiwu merchants are turning cold waves into opportunities through fast, precise and innovative strategies, allowing 'Chinese warmth' to continue flowing to the world," said Luo Hongying, president of the Yiwu Small Home Appliance Industry Association.

In Cixi, the development cycle for a new heater model is remarkably short. "From design and manufacturing to rollout, it takes less than two months," said Xu Songlie, head of Cixi Fuyun Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.

Behind this rapid responsiveness and agile execution lies robust manufacturing capability. Cixi accounts for nearly one-third of China's total heater exports and has formed a relatively complete industrial cluster. Producing heaters here allows for efficient local sourcing -- whether it's switches or heating elements, everything can be quickly procured from nearby suppliers.

"The strong sales of heating appliances reflect the advantages of China's complete industrial system," said Xu Dongsheng, vice president of the China Household Electrical Appliances Association. After years of market competition, the home-appliance sector has built a mature and efficient supply-chain system. Clustered industrial chains meet companies' one-stop needs, giving Chinese manufacturers greater competitiveness as they expand globally.

Despite success, competition is intensifying. Export-oriented firms are proactively adjusting strategies: some increase R&D investment to target mid- and high-end markets; others refine processes to cut costs; and others explore new overseas markets."

"Stick close to demand and adapt to trends -- and even a cold snap can become an opportunity," Zhang said.

