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Expat tries China's 'hardest' traditional craft
By Zhang Kaiwei, Alvaro Lago, Wang Ruihua (People's Daily Online) 11:10, April 16, 2026
People's Daily Online's Alvaro Lago recently tried his hand at Wuhu Iron Painting — and quickly found out why it's known as China's "hardest" art form.
Wuhu Iron Painting, a national intangible cultural heritage, has a history of over 350 years. Using a hammer as a brush, iron as ink, and an anvil as paper, it combines the spirit of Chinese painting with the three-dimensional beauty of sculpture.
After hammering out a little horse himself, Alvaro discovered that it takes more than strength. It's a true test of skill and heart.
This is Wuhu Iron Painting — art forged by iron and fire.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)
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