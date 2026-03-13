Trending in China | Lianhualao: Time-honored folk art

(People's Daily App) 15:25, March 13, 2026

Lianhualao ("fallen lotus") blends storytelling and song in a time-honored Chinese tradition. Two performers—one leads, one responds—shake branches adorned with red lotus paper flowers for rhythm. It features blessings and folk tales and was designated a national intangible heritage in 2011.

(Video: Kuishou; compiled by Fan Yuting)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)