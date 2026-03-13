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Trending in China | Lianhualao: Time-honored folk art
(People's Daily App) 15:25, March 13, 2026
Lianhualao ("fallen lotus") blends storytelling and song in a time-honored Chinese tradition. Two performers—one leads, one responds—shake branches adorned with red lotus paper flowers for rhythm. It features blessings and folk tales and was designated a national intangible heritage in 2011.
(Video: Kuishou; compiled by Fan Yuting)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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