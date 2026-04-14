Hong Kong to ban public possession of alternative smoking products

Xinhua) 09:19, April 14, 2026

HONG KONG, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Visitors and residents alike will be fined up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (about 6,384 U.S. dollars) and face a maximum 6 months in jail for carrying or using alternative smoking products in public in Hong Kong, according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

The alternative smoking products include electronic cigarettes, e-liquid and herbal cigarettes, said the HKSAR government.

The ban will be effective from April 30 with no transition period and will be carried out on a "one strike you're out" basis.

The penalties are being enforced as the HKSAR government implements in phases the series of measures outlined in the Tobacco Control Legislation (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 gazetted last September. The city will also implement a duty stamp system for cigarettes and ban flavored conventional smoking products in the near future as it tightens tobacco control.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)