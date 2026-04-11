Home>>
Hong Kong's largest public hospital to begin service in October
(Xinhua) 09:50, April 11, 2026
HONG KONG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Kai Tak Hospital, Hong Kong's largest public hospital both by floor area and number of beds, is scheduled to commence services in October, Hong Kong's Hospital Authority (HA) said on Friday.
With a total gross floor area of 500,000 square meters, the new hospital houses 2,400 beds, 37 operating theaters and various specialist centers, according to the HA.
As a designated trauma center under the HA, it provides 24/7 Accident and Emergency services.
Operations will begin in two phases, with the specialist outpatient clinic block and the oncology block opening in October. The in-patient, surgical and accident and emergency services will be up and running in 2028, said the HA.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong's foreign currency reserves slightly down in March
- Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees record daily vehicle flow
- Hong Kong Q1 stock trading active, real economy improves: HKSAR financial chief
- Hong Kong rises to become world's 5th-largest trading entity in merchandise trade
- 108 startups selected for Hong Kong-Shenzhen I&T Park incubation scheme
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.