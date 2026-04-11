Hong Kong's largest public hospital to begin service in October

Xinhua) 09:50, April 11, 2026

HONG KONG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Kai Tak Hospital, Hong Kong's largest public hospital both by floor area and number of beds, is scheduled to commence services in October, Hong Kong's Hospital Authority (HA) said on Friday.

With a total gross floor area of 500,000 square meters, the new hospital houses 2,400 beds, 37 operating theaters and various specialist centers, according to the HA.

As a designated trauma center under the HA, it provides 24/7 Accident and Emergency services.

Operations will begin in two phases, with the specialist outpatient clinic block and the oncology block opening in October. The in-patient, surgical and accident and emergency services will be up and running in 2028, said the HA.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)