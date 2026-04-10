Hong Kong's foreign currency reserves slightly down in March

Xinhua) 10:43, April 10, 2026

HONG KONG, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's foreign currency reserve assets reached 430.8 billion U.S. dollars as of the end of March, slightly down from 439.3 billion dollars in February, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.

The foreign currency reserve assets as of end-March represented over five times the currency in circulation, or about 38 percent of Hong Kong dollar M3, the monetary authority said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)