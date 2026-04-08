Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees record daily vehicle flow

Xinhua) 09:16, April 08, 2026

GUANGZHOU, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China has recorded the highest daily cross-border vehicle traffic since its opening, with 29,800 vehicles inspected on Monday, according to the bridge's border inspection station under the Zhuhai immigration authority on Tuesday.

This figure included 28,400 passenger cars, with 22,800 vehicles bearing Hong Kong or Macao single-plates, both setting new single-day records.

During the three-day Qingming Festival holiday from April 4 to 6, more than 77,400 vehicles passed through the Zhuhai highway port of this bridge. Among them, Hong Kong and Macao single-plate vehicles accounted for over 72.8 percent, reaching 56,400.

"The data shows that self-driving trips to the mainland by Hong Kong and Macao residents have become a well-established pattern, forming the majority of cross-border traffic," said an official from the bridge's border inspection station.

To manage the sustained high flow of passengers and vehicles, the station activated contingency plans in advance, enhanced coordination with police departments in Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macao, and dynamically adjusted staffing based on real-time forecasts of peak periods, the station noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)