Macao, where different cultures come together

Every March, the streets of China's Macao Special Administrative Region become a stage for a vibrant cultural carnival that draws performers from around the world.

The 2026 Macao International Parade held on March 29 was themed "The Maritime Silk Road as a bridge for cultural exchange." Leong Wai Man, director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR, said Macao has always been a key node on the Maritime Silk Road, and that she hopes the parade will carry forward the spirit of bridging Eastern and Western cultures.

Kima Abazyan, a dancer with the HACHN Dance Ensemble from the Republic of Armenia, said being surrounded by diverse cultures from around the world showed her that events like this bring people together. Mok Weng Lam, head of the Macao Green Chinese Opera Association, said taking part in the parade has been a real boost for promoting the city's intangible cultural heritage.

"Whether there is a stage or not, we will keep performing," said Un Peng Hei, director of the Drunken Dragon Team of the Macao Fresh Fish Trade Association, adding that they never miss an opportunity to perform, especially at dragon-themed events.

Un said taking part in the Macao International Parade not only showcases the unique charm of local culture but also boosts the development of Macao's cultural and tourism sectors.

Looking ahead, Leong plans to strengthen Macao's role as a hub for cultural exchange, rooted in Chinese culture while embracing diverse traditions. That integration of cultures, Leong said, is what underpins Macao's inclusiveness.

Intern Zhang Yujie contributed to the article

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)