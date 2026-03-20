Macao SAR Legislative Assembly passes bill for safeguarding national security committee

Xinhua) 09:29, March 20, 2026

The Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) holds a plenary session and passes the bill for the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao SAR, in Macao, south China, on March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, March 19 (Xinhua) -- The Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) held a plenary session on Thursday, during which it passed the bill for the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao SAR.

According to the legislative body, the bill, in the form of law, clearly stipulates the committee's functions, composition and operational framework, providing it with a more solid legal foundation.

The Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) holds a plenary session and passes the bill for the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao SAR, in Macao, south China, on March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

The Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) holds a plenary session and passes the bill for the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao SAR, in Macao, south China, on March 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)