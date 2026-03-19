Macao SAR chief executive highlights 5-year plan as top task

Xinhua) 13:40, March 19, 2026

MACAO, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Sam Hou Fai has said that formulating and implementing Macao's third five-year plan is the SAR's most important task this year and a major undertaking for the current-term government.

Sam made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting at the government headquarters to discuss the formulation of the Third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

He noted that the plan should be proactively aligned with the country's 15th Five-Year Plan, while taking into account Macao's own realities. He stressed that policy sources should work closely together and coordinate efforts to complete related tasks.

Sam elaborated that overall progress in the planning process has been smooth, with all bodies involved actively providing input. The drafting team was said to be preparing an initial draft, including a consultation document, while intensively conducting preliminary research and proactively gathering feedback from various sectors of society.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)