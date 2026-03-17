Macao population edges up to 688,900 in 2025

Xinhua) 09:41, March 17, 2026

MACAO, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The population of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) rose slightly to 688,900 at the end of 2025, up 0.1 percent year-on-year, according to data released Monday by the SAR's Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Among the population, youths aged 0-14 accounted for 11.7 percent, while the elderly aged 65 and above made up 15.3 percent, the DSEC noted.

The service reported that 2,870 live births were recorded in 2025, while the number of deaths reached 2,424. Meanwhile, 3,768 people arrived from the Chinese mainland with one-way permits during the year, while 1,352 individuals were newly granted the right of abode, both showing increases from a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter alone, the statistics department said, live births and mortality totalled 740 and 594, respectively.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)