Macao environmental cooperation forum, exhibition eye global collaboration

Xinhua) 09:47, March 27, 2026

MACAO, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The 2026 Macao International Environmental Cooperation Forum and Exhibition (MIECF) opened on Thursday at the Cotai Expo in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), with the theme "low-carbon, zero waste cities: embarking on a global collaboration."

Hosted by the Macao SAR government and running through Saturday, the event was said to feature forums, exhibitions, themed matching sessions, green networking events, and a green public day, aiming at further strengthening Macao's role as a regional green platform for exchanges and cooperation.

Tai Kin Ip, the SAR government's secretary for economy and finance, representing the SAR's chief executive, said at the opening ceremony that the 2026 MIECF not only showcases technologies and expertise but also provides an opportunity to deepen cooperation and pursue shared success.

In addition to promoting appropriate economic diversification, the SAR government will continue to work hand in hand with all sectors of society to build Macao into a green, liveable, and sustainable leisure city for residents and tourists alike, he added.

This year's exhibition covers 12,000 square meters and attracts more than 350 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions, with international exhibitors accounting for 20 percent of the total.

Shawn Cheng, principal strategist of the exhibition participant Endeavour Environmental Education Foundation Limited, introduced to Xinhua an example of the "artificial smart floating wetlands." Developed through research by a team at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the system grows hydroponic plants on floating wetland platforms, purifying water and enriching wildlife habitats.

Cheng expressed hope of using the platform to connect with target markets in the mainland. "This project has already been put into use in Hong Kong, and we would like to establish cooperation with partners from Zhongshan and Zhuhai in Guangdong Province," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)