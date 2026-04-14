World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit opens in HK to muster cohesive digital strategy

Xinhua) 08:16, April 14, 2026

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, addresses the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit in Hong Kong, south China, April 13, 2026. The two-day 2026 summit opened on Monday in Hong Kong, convening policymakers, digital industry leaders and scholars from some 50 countries and regions for a cohesive digital strategy in building a community with shared future in cyberspace. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

HONG KONG, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The two-day 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit opened on Monday in Hong Kong, convening policymakers, digital industry leaders and scholars from some 50 countries and regions for a cohesive digital strategy in building a community with shared future in cyberspace.

Hosting the summit underscores Hong Kong's growing prominence as an international innovation and technology hub, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said while addressing the event.

"We are putting together a comprehensive strategy combining world-class infrastructure, cutting-edge research and development and a culture of responsible innovation," Lee said, outlining efforts to enhance Hong Kong's computing power and make artificial intelligence accessible to all.

This year's event features discussions on integrating digital technologies with finance, health and cultural heritage preservation, as well as platforms for public-private dialogues.

As a "super connector" and a "super value-adder," Hong Kong is nurturing coordinated, efficient and practical mechanisms to empower sci-tech companies, Ren Xianliang, secretary-general of the World Internet Conference, said at the event.

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows a scene at the Government-Enterprise Dialogue held during the 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit in Hong Kong, south China. The two-day 2026 summit opened on Monday in Hong Kong, convening policymakers, digital industry leaders and scholars from some 50 countries and regions for a cohesive digital strategy in building a community with shared future in cyberspace. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows a scene at the Distinguished Contributors Gala held during the 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit in Hong Kong, south China. The two-day 2026 summit opened on Monday in Hong Kong, convening policymakers, digital industry leaders and scholars from some 50 countries and regions for a cohesive digital strategy in building a community with shared future in cyberspace. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)