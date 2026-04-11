China willing to work with DPRK to promote practical cooperation: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 10:05, April 11, 2026

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Pyongyang, the DPRK, April 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Chao)

PYONGYANG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that China is willing to work with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, and to promote practical cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK.

Wang conveyed the cordial greetings of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, to Kim and warmly congratulated the successful convening of the 9th Congress of the WPK and the 15th Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK. He expressed firm confidence that under the strong leadership of the WPK Central Committee headed by Kim, and with the concerted efforts of the entire DPRK people, the country's socialist cause will continue to reach new heights.

Wang recalled that Kim paid a successful visit to China last September and attended commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. During the visit, Xi and Kim held a historic meeting that provided strategic guidance and opened up new prospects for China-DPRK relations. China stands ready to intensify exchanges and interactions with the DPRK to bring new contemporary significance to the traditional friendship between the two countries, said Wang.

Xi has pointed out that both China and the DPRK are socialist countries led by communist parties, sharing common ideals, beliefs and goals, said Wang, adding that in the face of a complex and turbulent international situation, the two countries should firmly safeguard their respective sovereignty, security and development interests, further strengthen communication and coordination on major international and regional affairs, and make due contributions to protecting the common interests of developing countries as well as maintaining world peace and development.

Kim extended a warm welcome to Wang, head of the Chinese delegation, and kindly asked him to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to Xi.

Kim noted that he still vividly remembers his meeting with Xi during his visit to China in September of last year. He expressed his pleasure in seeing the important consensus reached between himself and Xi being concretely implemented, noting that the relationship between the DPRK and China has been elevated to new heights, in line with the will and aspirations of the two parties and peoples.

Kim emphasized that given the current dramatic changes in the international situation, deepening and developing DPRK-China relations serves the common interests of both countries and is the firm will and established policy of the DPRK's party and government.

He affirmed the DPRK's full support for the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four global initiatives proposed by Xi. He also expressed strong support for China's legitimate position and all efforts in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity such as on the Taiwan question.

Kim said that the DPRK is willing to take the grand blueprint established by the 9th Congress of the WPK as an opportunity to continue deepening the friendship and cooperative ties centered on socialism with China. The DPRK is committed to strengthening high-level exchanges, enhancing strategic communication, providing firm mutual support, and advancing the development of the two countries' socialist causes respectively, so as to contribute to the well-being of the two peoples and to world peace and stability.

At the invitation of the DPRK's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang visited the DPRK from Thursday to Friday. During his visit, Wang held in-depth talks with the DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui and paid tribute to the graves of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers located in Kangdong County.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)