CPC Central Committee congratulates DPRK on WPK's Ninth Congress

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Thursday sent a message of congratulations on the convening of the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

The WPK is the strong leadership core of the revolutionary and construction undertakings of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). The party has long united and led the DPRK people in relentless progress, achieving significant accomplishments in advancing the DPRK's socialist cause, said the message.

It said that in recent years, under the strong leadership of Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the WPK, the party has implemented the five-point Party-building line in the new era, steadfastly adhered to the socialist path, and prioritized economic development and the improvement of people's livelihoods, achieving a series of gratifying successes. China is sincerely pleased with this, it added.

The Ninth Congress of the WPK is a major event in the political life of the party and the people of the DPRK, said the message, emphasizing its significance in making strategic plans and deployments for the party's development and the country's economic progress in the coming period.

"We wish that, under the strong leadership of the WPK Central Committee with General Secretary Kim Jong Un at its helm, the DPRK people will continue to achieve new and greater accomplishments in their socialist construction," it said.

Both China and the DPRK are socialist countries led by communist parties. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of both parties and countries, China-DPRK relations have entered a new historical period, the message added.

The CPC has always placed great importance on developing a friendly and cooperative relationship with the WPK, and is willing to strengthen communication and exchanges with the WPK, deepen the exchange of experience in party-building and state governance, jointly lead the healthy and stable development of China-DPRK relations, and promote the steady and far-reaching advancement of the socialist cause in both countries to contribute to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

