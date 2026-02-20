Top DPRK leader attends ceremony of presenting rocket launchers

Xinhua) 10:00, February 20, 2026

PYONGYANG, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), attended a ceremony of presenting large-caliber multiple rocket launchers in the capital ahead of an upcoming major party congress, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Thursday.

The ceremony was held on Wednesday at the plaza of the April 25 House of Culture, where 50 600-mm-caliber multiple rocket launchers were presented by the country's munitions industry sector in dedication to the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

Kim presided over the event and drove a launcher vehicle to review the weaponry lined up at the plaza, said the report.

"The 600 mm-caliber multiple rocket launchers are admirable military equipment making it possible to successfully carry out the strategic plan for rapidly developing the national war deterrence," Kim was quoted as saying in a speech.

He added that the upcoming WPK congress will "make clear the next-stage plan and goal for strengthening the self-reliant defence capabilities," said the report.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)