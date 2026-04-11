1st edition of Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo kicks off in China's Hunan
Exhibitors promote products via livestreaming at the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo at Hunan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 20,000 square meters, the first edition of the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo kicked off here on Friday, bringing together over 300 exhibitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A drone photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view of the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo at Hunan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. With a total exhibition area of 20,000 square meters, the first edition of the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo kicked off here on Friday, bringing together over 300 exhibitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A visitor (C) learns about a traditional Chinese medicine product at the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo at Hunan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 20,000 square meters, the first edition of the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo kicked off here on Friday, bringing together over 300 exhibitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A visitor (1st R) tries to make a moxa stick at the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo at Hunan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 20,000 square meters, the first edition of the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo kicked off here on Friday, bringing together over 300 exhibitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A visitor (1st R) learns about an automated medicine packaging device at the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo at Hunan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 20,000 square meters, the first edition of the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo kicked off here on Friday, bringing together over 300 exhibitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A visitor learns about an intelligent diagnosis device at the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo at Hunan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 20,000 square meters, the first edition of the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo kicked off here on Friday, bringing together over 300 exhibitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A Traditional Chinese Medicine doctor performs pulse diagnosis for a visitor at the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo at Hunan International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2026. With a total exhibition area of 20,000 square meters, the first edition of the Chinese Medicine Agriculture Expo kicked off here on Friday, bringing together over 300 exhibitors from across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
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