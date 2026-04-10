Spring in their step: Zhengzhou kids' dance moves go viral

(People's Daily App) 15:40, April 10, 2026

Kids at a primary school in Zhengzhou, Henan Province went viral with this cinematic dance routine "Let it go" shot in the spring fields. The video's quick cuts and fresh energy remind to get moving and enjoy the season.

(Edited by interns Zhang Yingze and Shan Hanzhang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)