Chinese dance drama Tiangong Kaiwu debuts in Athens to warm applause

Chinese dancers stage the dance drama Tiangong Kaiwu at the Christmas Theater in Athens, Greece, Nov. 28, 2025. The epic dance drama Tiangong Kaiwu premiered to an enthusiastic reception on Friday evening at Athens' Christmas Theater, the Greek capital's largest indoor venue. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

ATHENS, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The epic dance drama Tiangong Kaiwu premiered to an enthusiastic reception on Friday evening at Athens' Christmas Theater, the Greek capital's largest indoor venue.

Adapted from the centuries-old Chinese scientific classic The Exploitation of the Works of Nature (Tiangong Kaiwu in Chinese), the performance opened the 3rd Sino-Hellenic International Theatre Festival.

The drama features the legacy of Song Yingxing, the 17th-century scientist often called "China's Diderot" for his pioneering documentation of early Chinese technology. His encyclopedic work Tiangong Kaiwu detailed agricultural practices, manufacturing techniques, and craftsmanship, showcasing the creativity of the Chinese people.

Combining vibrant choreography, immersive visual design, and music inspired by traditional labor rhythms, Epic of China - Tiangong Kaiwu Dance Drama, transported the audience across time and culture.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lu Chuan and co-produced by the Jiangxi Performing Arts Group and the Beijing Dance Academy, the show ended to prolonged applause and a standing ovation.

"It was an excellent performance," Artemis Ignatiou, choreographer of the Olympic Flame lighting and handover ceremonies. "I knew about the book, but I did not expect such intensity and passion." She praised the refined costumes and expressive movement, adding that "at one point I told my assistant I wanted to dance."

Ignatiou said the production underscores the value of artistic cooperation in strengthening people-to-people ties between Greece and China, both ancient civilizations that have deepened cultural exchanges in recent years.

For Director Lu, the Athens premiere carried special significance. "It's like a dream for me, because Greece is the motherland of drama and philosophy," he said. After more than 100 sold-out shows across China, he described the European premiere as "a bridge of communication," enabling artists and audiences to share ideas and emotions across cultures.

The dance drama will run at Christmas Theater through Nov. 30.

