Acrobatic dance performance wows audience
(People's Daily App) 13:33, September 12, 2025
At Beijing Sport University, a student delivered an impressive acrobatic dance routine on playground. The court turned into a stage, echoing with loud cheers for the young dancer.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
