Reba Dance added to regular curriculum in Lhasa, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 11:21, September 17, 2025

Children listen to teacher Nyima Drolma (C) introducing the development history of the Reba Dance during a break of their Reba Dance practice at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.

In Xizang, traditional art education is now delivered systematically at schools. At the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, the Reba Dance has been included in its regular curriculum. In Lhasa's primary schools and aesthetic education centers, courses on Reba Dance are offered to children, and in some schools, the dance steps of this traditional dance have become an element of the class-break exercises.

The Reba Dance, rich in historical significance, is being revitalized through the energetic movements of students on the plateau. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Students practice Reba Dance at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Students practice Reba Dance at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Teacher Nyima Drolma (2nd R) guides a student on practicing Reba Dance at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Students practice Reba Dance at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students pose for a group photo with teacher Nyima Drolma (C) at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Teacher Nyima Drolma (3rd L) guides students on practicing Reba Dance at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students practice Reba Dance at Lhasa Experimental Primary School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A child holds Reba drums for Reba Dance, at Lhasa Experimental Primary School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students practice Reba Dance at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Students practice Reba Dance at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A student practices Reba Dance at an aesthetic education center in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students practice Reba Dance at an aesthetic education center in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A student practices Reba Dance at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Students leave the classroom after practicing Reba Dance at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Students practice Reba Dance at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Students take a break during a practice of Reba Dance at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A student practices Reba Dance at an aesthetic education center in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Children listen to teacher Nyima Drolma (2nd L) introducing the development history of the Reba Dance during a break of their Reba Dance practice at the No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Students practice Reba Dance at Lhasa Experimental Primary School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. Reba Dance is a form of drum dance, and a blend of performing arts, integrating storytelling, singing, dancing and acrobatics. In 2006, it was included in the first batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.(Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)