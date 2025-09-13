We Are China

Tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture opens in Lhasa, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:52, September 13, 2025

Local residents perform at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Local residents are pictured at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Actresses prepare to perform at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Actresses perform at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

People present local specialties at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A craftsman makes traditional Tibetan incenses at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A craftsman makes wood carvings at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

