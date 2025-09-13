Tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture opens in Lhasa, China's Xizang
Local residents perform at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Local residents are pictured at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Actresses prepare to perform at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Actresses perform at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
People present local specialties at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A craftsman makes traditional Tibetan incenses at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A craftsman makes wood carvings at the opening ceremony of a tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture in Nyemo County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Photos
Related Stories
- Vibrant Xizang: The grace of grass
- Xizang sees sound progress in women, children healthcare services, outcomes
- Traditional horse racing festival kicks off at Xizang's Nagqu festival
- Trending in China | Masterpieces of nature: the mountains of Xizang
- China's Xizang reports robust trade growth with Nepal in first seven months
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.