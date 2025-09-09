Vibrant Xizang: The grace of grass

The grasslands best embody the principle of natural selection. More than 3,000 years ago, Mount Gang Rinpoche watched over the warriors of the Zhangzhung Kingdom as they set out for battle. Today, Lake Mapam Yumco welcomes herdsmen competing fiercely on the racetrack. On these highland grasslands, hardworking herdsmen have lived for generations. They herd livestock, milk yaks, harvest cordyceps and race horses and yaks, carrying forward the culture of this land. In the Maidika Wetlands, flocks of waterfowl take flight, while Tibetan antelopes roam gracefully along the shores of Cuona Lake, together creating an ecological scene carefully protected by local herdsmen. The wind sweeps across the plateau, setting the grasslands swaying in poetic rhythm and coexisting with all beings in harmony. On the 60th anniversary of Xizang Autonomous Region, let us step onto these grasslands closest to the sky, and witness life and culture thriving side by side.

