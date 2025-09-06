We Are China

Traditional horse racing festival kicks off at Xizang's Nagqu festival

Xinhua) 11:07, September 06, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

NAGQU, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival kicked off in Nagqu on Friday. The three-day festival held on the northern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau features sports competitions, art performances, and cultural tourism activities, drawing large crowds of locals and visitors.

An aerial drone photo shows the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Riders perform an equestrian show at the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Riders showcase equestrian skills during the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A performance is staged at the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A performance is staged at the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A rider performs an equestrian show at the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Riders perform an equestrian show at the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This drone photo shows riders demonstrating equestrian skills during the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A young rider competes in the 10,000-meter race during the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A performance is staged at the opening ceremony of the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A rider competes in the 12,000-meter trotting race during the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo shows young riders participating in the 10,000-meter race during the 2025 edition of a traditional horse racing festival in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 5, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)■

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)