Trending in China | Masterpieces of nature: the mountains of Xizang
(People's Daily App) 17:43, September 01, 2025
If you ever get to visit Xizang Autonomous Region, its majestic mountains will definitely leave a lasting impression. Mount Qomolangma (also known as Mount Everest) towers above the world. Mount Kailash stands sacred and solemn. Mount Namcha Barwa rises steep and mysterious. The Nyenchen Tanglha Mountains stretch through snowy silence. It is a rocky realm that is simultaneously pure, grand and awe-inspiring.
