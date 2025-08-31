China's Xizang reports robust trade growth with Nepal in first seven months

Xinhua) 15:35, August 31, 2025

A businessman from Nepal showcases products to customers at an import commodity fair in Qamdo City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

LHASA, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China reported robust growth in foreign trade with Nepal in the first seven months of 2025, with its total import and export value coming in at 2.578 billion yuan (about 362.9 million U.S. dollars), up 24.4 percent year on year.

Notably, Xizang's exports of new energy vehicles to Nepal rose 17.6 percent to 1.015 billion yuan. This growth has been attributed to strong demand in the Nepalese market and streamlined customs procedures implemented by Lhasa Customs.

On the import side, Xizang received 1,104.3 tonnes of silage fodder from Nepal, valued at nearly 790,000 yuan, representing significant volume growth of 83.58 percent and value growth of 84.68 percent.

Lhasa Customs has played a crucial role in facilitating this trade growth through innovative clearance models and dedicated services channels. These measures have improved overall logistics efficiency by 50 percent and reduced inspection times for silage imports by nearly 80 percent.

This improved trade performance reflects the deepening economic cooperation between China and Nepal, building on the outcomes of bilateral leadership exchanges.

