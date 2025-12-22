Ancient moves, new beats: young Chinese embrace the Handan Step Dance

(People's Daily App) 16:27, December 22, 2025

When an ancient dance meets modern music and the imagination of young Chinese, this is the result. Gen Z is embracing the Handan Step Dance. This 2,000-year-old art form dates back to China's Warring States period (475-221BC). Originating in Handan city, north China's Hebei Province, it's often called the "Eastern Ballet" and distinguished by delicate tiptoe movements and flowing sleeves that seem to paint the air with every gesture. Today, young people are remixing tradition with creativity, filming their own versions to the latest tracks. The dance has gone viral on Chinese social media. What was once a refined court performance is now a cultural phenomenon. Heritage doesn't have to stay in museums. It can evolve, thrive and inspire new generations.

