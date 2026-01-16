2026 China Extreme Dance Performance Competition held in Sanya

Xinhua) 11:23, January 16, 2026

Contestants perform extreme dance on an underwater stage in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Jan. 14, 2026. Co-hosted by the China Extreme Sports Association and Fosun Tourism Group, the 2026 China Extreme Dance Performance Competition was held from Jan. 14 to 15 at Atlantis Sanya, attracting 24 contestants from over 10 provinces and municipalities across the country.

Extreme Dance is an innovative sport evolved from street dance. The competition featured contestants performing on land and underwater stages, showcasing a blend of street dance strength and artistic grace to present a spectacular visual feast for the audience. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

