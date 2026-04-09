China's Bu Shuaihang claims first senior gold at World Cup in 10m air pistol

Xinhua) 13:14, April 09, 2026

MADRID, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's 19-year-old shooter Bu Shuaihang claimed gold in the men's 10-meter air pistol at the ISSF World Cup in Granada, Spain on Wednesday, securing his first senior ISSF World Cup title.

Paris Olympic champion Xie Yu of China delivered a steady performance to top qualification with 588 points, while Bu advanced to the final in fifth place with 582.

Bu started the final strongly, taking the lead after the first 10 shots with a 2.2-point advantage. A 9.4 on his 21st shot narrowed his lead to just 0.1 point, but the young Chinese shooter responded under pressure with scores of 10.5 and 10.0 to steady his position.

On his final shot, Bu fired 10.1 to finish with a total of 244.5 points, 1.3 points ahead of Anton Aristarkhov of Russia, who took silver.

"Whether leading or facing fluctuations, I stayed focused on my technique rather than the rankings," Bu said. He previously won silver in the same event at the 2024 ISSF World Cup in Germany.

Bugra Selimzade of Turkey won bronze, while Xie finished fifth.

The World Cup in Granada will run through Sunday, with the women's 25-meter pistol and men's 10-meter air rifle finals scheduled for Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)