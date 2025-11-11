China's Yao, India's Samrat become ISSF world champions in 10m air pistol

Xinhua) 13:49, November 11, 2025

Yao Qianxun of China poses for a photo with gold medal after winning the 10m air pistol women's final of shooting at the 2025 ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Yao Qianxun and India's Samrat Rana won the women's and men's 10-meter air pistol titles on Monday at the 2025 International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo.

Yao, 20, topped the women's final with 243.0 points, followed by Shing Ho Ching of China's Hong Kong with 241.2 and China's Qian Wei with 221.4 to finish China's podium sweep.

The eight-time World Cup medalist celebrated her first senior world championship title. "I feel very happy and excited," she said after the final. "I hope I can continue to work hard and become even better in the future."

Asked how the World Championships compared with her previous international events, Yao added, "For me, every competition is the same - each one is a new beginning."

Later Monday, India's Samrat Rana edged China's Hu Kai by 0.4 points to take the men's title, 243.7 to 243.3. Fellow Indian Varun Tomar took bronze with 221.7.

The result marked a landmark for Indian shooting, with Samrat becoming the first Indian pistol shooter in an Olympic discipline to win a world title.

The 2025 ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol runs Nov. 6-18 and features more than 700 shooters.

