China issues regulations on industrial, supply chain security

Xinhua) 08:06, April 08, 2026

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council to unveil a set of regulations on industrial and supply chain security.

Taking effect from the date of promulgation, the 18-article regulations are aimed at preventing security risks in industrial and supply chains, enhancing their resilience and security, and safeguarding economic and social stability as well as national security.

The document clarifies the principles for work on industrial and supply chain security, including promoting the stable and smooth functioning of global industrial and supply chains, and supporting core technology research in key sectors.

The document improves related institutional measures to safeguard the stable production, circulation and the sustained operation of raw materials, technologies, equipment and products in key sectors.

The document also stipulates that China will establish a security investigation mechanism for industrial and supply chains, under which relevant departments may launch investigations and take countermeasures against foreign countries, regions or international organizations, as well as foreign organizations or individuals, that undermine China's industrial and supply chain security.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)