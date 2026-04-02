Floating through gold: Xinghua's rapeseed blossoms

(People's Daily App) 16:51, April 02, 2026

Fields of rapeseed flowers stretch across thousands of mu in the water town of Xinghua, Jiangsu Province, carpeting the landscape in gold. Drift along the canals and you'll be met with the striking contrast of bright yellow against clear blue waters. Every angle is like a postcard featuring the region's spring beauty.

(Edited by interns Zhang Yingze and Ye Qianyu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)