Trending in China | Spring Equinox arrives

(People's Daily App) 15:15, March 20, 2026

Falling on March 20 this year, the Spring Equinox marks the moment when the sun shines directly over the equator. Birds take flight, grasses flourish and wheat begins to sprout. The season seems split in two—one half still brushed by winter's chill, the other glowing with the promise of returning warmth.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Ye Qianyu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)