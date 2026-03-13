We Are China

Spring greets China with blooming nature

Xinhua) 08:33, March 13, 2026

A tourist is pictured with magnolia blossoms in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 8, 2026. (Photo by Liu Jianhua/Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- As spring gradually unfolds across China, buds emerge on branches and flowers bloom, attracting people to step outdoors and embrace the nature.

Magnolia blossoms are pictured with fish in the background at the Heyuan scenic spot in Yangzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 10, 2026. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A Sichuan Opera artist performs for tourists in a rapeseed flower field in Jiuchi Town of Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 11, 2026. (Photo by Luo Guoyang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows tour boats sailing on Wujiang River near Gongtan Ancient Town in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on March 8, 2026 shows tourists enjoying rapeseed flowers in Huaqiao Town of Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Zhang Guosheng/Xinhua)

Students paint from nature under the guidance of teachers in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 12, 2026. (Photo by Gu Binbin/Xinhua)

A bird is pictured among blossoms at a park in Xigang Town, Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 12, 2026. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)