Spring scenery unfolds across China

Xinhua) 15:44, February 27, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Youzhou ancient town in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 26, 2026 shows a tourist train running past rapeseed flower fields in Luoping County in Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Yang Zixuan/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a rapeseed flower field in Haizi Town of Yiliang County, Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo by Peng Hong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2026 shows magnolia flowers in Xianju County of Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

A tourist takes photos of magnolia flowers at the Yuhuatai scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Feb. 25, 2026. (Photo by Sun Zhongnan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Meihua Mountain at the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum scenic area of Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2026 shows tourists taking a boat on the Wanquan River in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo by Meng Zhongde/Xinhua)

Tourists take photos of flowers at the Ming Dynasty city wall ruins park in Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 25, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A tourist visits a rapeseed flower field as a high-speed train runs past in Longmatan District of Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo by Mou Ke/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 26, 2026 shows magnolia flowers in Xianju County of Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

Tourists view flowering crabapple trees in Zhanyi District of Qujing, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo by Sun Wenlai/Xinhua)

A tourist steam train runs amid rapeseed flowers in Qianwei County in Leshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo by Kong Sheng/Xinhua)

