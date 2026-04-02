Home>>
Spring break underway
(China Daily) 16:43, April 02, 2026
Children fly kites in a field in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, on Wednesday, as primary and secondary school students in several regions are set for their first-ever spring break. WU ZHENGXIANG/FOR CHINA DAILY
Students board a high-speed train in Changzhou, Jiangsu, on Wednesday, as they embark on an outbound trip. CHEN WEI/FOR CHINA DAILY
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Technology empowers rice cultivation, drives rural revitalization in S China's Hainan
- Smart irrigation system facilitates blueberry farming in C China's Hubei
- Technology drives sowing of broad beans in Huangzhong district, NW China's Qinghai
- Black-necked cranes seen in Hongyuan County, China's Sichuan
Related Stories
- China's first spring break wave poised to unlock learning, spending
- View of spring flowers across China
- Trending in China | Spring Equinox arrives
- Spring scenery across China
- Spring tourism booms across China
- Spring blossoms turn into seasonal delicacies in Ximeng, SW China's Yunnan
- People enjoy spring across China
- Spring greets China with blooming nature
- Spring view in Hangzhou, China's Zhejiang
- Spring scenery across China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.