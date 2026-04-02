Spring break underway

China Daily) 16:43, April 02, 2026

Children fly kites in a field in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, on Wednesday, as primary and secondary school students in several regions are set for their first-ever spring break. WU ZHENGXIANG/FOR CHINA DAILY

Students board a high-speed train in Changzhou, Jiangsu, on Wednesday, as they embark on an outbound trip. CHEN WEI/FOR CHINA DAILY

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)