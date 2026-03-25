Countless clear streams nourish the people's well-being

(People's Daily App) 16:31, March 25, 2026

Water is the foundation of survival and the source of civilization. "To manage water is, in a certain sense, to govern a country. Water management is a vital part of state governance," said Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. Since becoming general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in 2012, Xi has approached water management from a strategic perspective – one that safeguards national stability and enhances people's well-being. From irrigation systems in the fields to major and minor water conservancy projects, from rivers to lakes and seas, Xi's continued attention and care are reflected in every effort, turning clear waters into warm currents and producing tangible results for the people's well-being.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)