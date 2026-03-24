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Xi inspects Xiong'an New Area in North China's Hebei Province
(People's Daily App) 10:30, March 24, 2026
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected the Xiong'an New Area in North China's Hebei Province.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
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