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Xi inspects Xiong'an New Area in North China's Hebei Province

(People's Daily App) 10:30, March 24, 2026

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday inspected the Xiong'an New Area in North China's Hebei Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)

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