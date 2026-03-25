Following Xi's footsteps: Witnessing the remarkable transformation of Xiong'an
(People's Daily App) 10:51, March 25, 2026
President Xi Jinping called for efforts to build the Xiong'an New Area in Hebei Province into an innovation hub in the new era and a model of promoting high-quality development. Xi made the remarks during an inspection tour of the area on Monday. Established in April 2017, the Xiong'an New Area – dubbed "China's city of the future" – is designed to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the capital and drive the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. See how the city has developed over the past years.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)
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