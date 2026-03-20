Xi meets National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan
(People's Daily App) 14:34, March 20, 2026
President Xi Jinping met with National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Beijing on Wednesday.
(Produced by Wang Yuting, Xie Runjia and Li Siyao)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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