Military deputies discuss Xi's speech at annual legislative session

This photo taken on March 9, 2026 shows the Great Hall of the People ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Members of the military delegation attending the ongoing annual session of the national legislature studied and discussed President Xi Jinping's speech delivered at a plenary meeting of the delegation, a military spokesperson said Tuesday.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, said the speech by Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has further enriched and developed the guidelines and policies for enhancing political loyalty in the military.

Attending the meeting last Saturday, Xi stressed the effort to fully leverage the unique strengths of enhancing political loyalty in the military, and called for concerted efforts to advance the modernization of national defense and the armed forces in a steady and sustained manner.

Zhang said military deputies pledged to implement the system of ultimate responsibility resting with the chairman of the CMC, continue to deepen political rectification, strengthen all-around military training and combat readiness, and pool strength to advance high-quality development.

On the priorities for the modernization of national defense and the armed forces, Zhang said the military will strengthen political guidance to deepen political rectification, increase the supply of advanced combat capabilities, enhance military governance with an emphasis on improving the institutions and mechanisms for leading and managing the people's armed forces, and strengthen the development of integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities.

ON DEFENSE BUDGET

The figure earmarked for national defense in the 2026 national general public budget is expected to rise by 6.9 percent from the previous year's actual spending. Of the figure, central government expenditures on national defense are expected to increase by 7 percent.

Zhang spelled out four priority areas for the increase in the defense budget this year.

He said the budget increase will go to promoting the integrated development of the military through mechanization, informatization, and the application of smart technologies.

The spending will be used to optimize the joint operational system and enhance the development of advanced combat capabilities.

The spending will also be used to accelerate the development of advanced weaponry and defense technology innovation, advance the construction of modern logistics, and continuously deepen political rectification and advance military training under real combat conditions.

FIGHT "TAIWAN INDEPENDENCE" FORCES, OPPOSE EXTERNAL INTERFERENCE

Zhang said the Chinese military will resolutely fight separatist forces aimed at "Taiwan independence" and oppose external interference.

"We will strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort, but we will never promise to renounce the use of force," he said.

The armed forces will intensify training and combat readiness, enhance their capability to fight and win, resolutely thwart any attempts at secession or external interference, and safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, he added.

