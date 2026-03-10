Xi's stories: 'Cultivating healthy lifestyles and developing mass sports is crucial'
On the afternoon of March 6, President Xi Jinping met with members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) during a joint group meeting at the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing. The attendees included CPPCC National Committee members from the medical and social welfare sectors.
Photo: Xinhua
After hearing remarks from six political advisors, Xi delivered an important speech on advancing the Healthy China Initiative.
Building a Healthy China is a systematic project, Xi said. Human effort and other resources should be focused, with effective measures taken to improve the public health system, develop a high-quality and efficient medical service system and promote healthy lifestyles, Xi added.
He noted that advocating a healthy and civilized lifestyle "requires further improvement of national health literacy, the promotion of nationwide fitness and patriotic health campaigns, and guidance on reasonable diets and effective weight management."
Upon learning that China's average life expectancy reached 79.2 years by 2025, Xi said at the meeting: "Cultivating healthy lifestyles and developing mass sports is crucial."
