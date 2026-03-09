Languages

Xi attends meeting of military delegation at annual legislative session

(People's Daily App) 14:55, March 09, 2026

President Xi Jinping on Saturday attended a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force at the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

