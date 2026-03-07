Xi visits political advisors, joins discussion at annual session

(People's Daily App) 10:28, March 07, 2026

President Xi Jinping on Friday visited national political advisors attending a joint group meeting at the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. He also joined their discussion, listening to their comments and suggestions.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)