Xi visits political advisors, joins discussion at annual session
(People's Daily App) 10:28, March 07, 2026
President Xi Jinping on Friday visited national political advisors attending a joint group meeting at the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. He also joined their discussion, listening to their comments and suggestions.
