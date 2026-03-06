Home>>
Xi joins discussion at top political advisory body's annual session
(Xinhua) 16:25, March 06, 2026
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Friday visited national political advisors attending a joint group meeting at the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined the discussion of political advisors from the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, the Jiusan Society, the sector of medicine and health, and the sector of welfare and social security. Xi heard their comments and suggestions.
