Home>>
Xi extends greetings to women ahead of International Women's Day
(Xinhua) 10:46, March 07, 2026
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country's women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life ahead of International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent the greetings when attending a joint group meeting at the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi calls for decisive progress in Healthy China Initiative during 15th Five-Year Plan period
- Infographics: Xi underlines key role of major provincial economies
- Xi joins discussion at top political advisory body's annual session
- Xi takes part in deliberation at annual national legislative session
- Xi urges major provincial economies to gain experience in solving new problems
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.