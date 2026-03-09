Xi attends plenary meeting of NPC annual session
(People's Daily App) 14:46, March 09, 2026
The fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) held its second plenary meeting on Monday. Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders attended the meeting.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Deliberation with deputies stresses rural vitalization
- Charting a course for China's growth with new quality productive forces
- How China's green drive powers global sustainable development
- Xi stresses enhancing political loyalty in military to advance defense modernization
- Xi extends greetings to women ahead of International Women's Day
- Xi visits political advisors, joins discussion at annual session
- Xi extends greetings to women ahead of International Women's Day
- Xi calls for decisive progress in Healthy China Initiative during 15th Five-Year Plan period
- Infographics: Xi underlines key role of major provincial economies
- Xi joins discussion at top political advisory body's annual session
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.