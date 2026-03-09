Languages

Xi attends plenary meeting of NPC annual session

(People's Daily App) 14:46, March 09, 2026

The fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) held its second plenary meeting on Monday. Xi Jinping and other Party and state leaders attended the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

