Xi's stories: Building a Healthy China by empowering remote communities

On the afternoon of March 6, President Xi Jinping met with members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) during a joint group meeting at the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing. The attendees included CPPCC members from the medical and social welfare sectors.

Basang Dolma, a CPPCC member and expert from the School of Medicine at Xizang University, shared her experiences treating altitude sickness on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Years of medical research and advances have helped ensure that major infrastructure projects in the region, such as the Qinghai-Xizang Railway, recorded no deaths from altitude sickness among workers, she said.

"Altitude sickness has long been the greatest difficulty for those living and working on the plateau," President Xi said, expressing his solicitude for medical conditions in the Qinghai-Xizang region.

"While medical conditions and technology have improved, more efforts are needed. In building a Healthy China, we must address shortcomings in remote regions. A multifaceted approach is essential, including applying the valuable heritage of traditional Chinese medicine alongside Tibetan, Mongolian, Miao and other ethnic medical practices."

