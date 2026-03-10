Xi extends congratulations to Portugal's new president Antonio Jose Seguro
BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Antonio Jose Seguro on assuming the presidency of the Portuguese Republic.
In his message, Xi pointed out the profound traditional friendship between China and Portugal.
Xi said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 47 years ago, the two countries have adhered to mutual respect and support, properly resolved the question of Macao with political wisdom, deepened mutually beneficial cooperation in the spirit of partnership, closely coordinated in international affairs, and the bilateral relations have always developed in a sound and stable manner.
Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Portugal relations and is ready to work with Seguro to enhance strategic communication, consolidate high-level mutual trust, promote high-quality cooperation, and continuously enrich the connotation of the China-Portugal comprehensive strategic partnership, so as to bring more benefits to the people of both countries.
