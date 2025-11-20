Portugal eyes opportunities in China's updated development plan

Xinhua) 10:03, November 20, 2025

LISBON, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- More than 50 prominent Representatives from Portugal's political, business and academic circles gathered in Lisbon on Wednesday to discuss the opportunities outlined in China's upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan, highlighting broad prospects for bilateral cooperation and win-win development.

The seminar "Interpretation of China's 15th Five-Year Plan and Prospects for Future China-Portugal Cooperation" focused on the strategic complementarity of the two countries, with attendants emphasizing technology cooperation, trade, and investment.

Maria Branco, Africa, Asia and Oceania Affairs representative at Portugal's Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, underscored the strong complementarities in renewable and green energy, digital transformation, green mobility, healthcare and technological innovation. She said Portugal is ready to expand investment through more strategic and long-term partnerships.

According to official data, China's direct investment stock in Portugal now exceeds 13 billion euros (14.99 billion U.S. dollars), while bilateral trade reached 9.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, more than seven times the volume in 2005.

Echoing Branco's view, Portuguese lawmaker Hugo Carneiro, president of the Portugal-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, emphasized China's "remarkable technological dynamism," saying that Portugal should not only attract Chinese investment but also encourage its own companies to explore the promising Chinese market. "China's fast-evolving technological landscape will be crucial for Portugal's future development," he said.

Business leaders also expressed optimism over bilateral ties and the opportunities arising from China's long-term development.

Antonio Noronha, president of the Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the priorities outlined in China's 15th Five-Year Plan closely align with Portugal's own strategic agenda. He stressed that China's long-term planning and policy predictability offer a stable environment valued by Portuguese companies.

Researchers in Portugal also see positive prospects linked to China's development direction. Rodrigo Martins, president of the European Academy of Sciences, noted China's rapid advances in new materials, sustainable energy and advanced manufacturing, saying that the two countries complement each other in scientific capabilities and industrial applications. He said this alignment will open new possibilities for joint laboratories, research commercialization and exchanges among young talent.

Jorge da Silva from the Portuguese Institute of International Relations said China's level of modernization surprises many Europeans, adding that deeper academic exchanges and innovation partnerships should accompany China's development.

According to Hu Bin, Chinese Charge d'Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Portugal, China's 15th Five-Year Plan will serve as a strategic guide for the country's development over the next five years, while signaling policy stability and reliable expectations to the world.

He expressed hope that Portugal and China will continue to advance innovation, build new demonstration projects in green transition and blue economy, and work together to elevate their comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights. (1 euro = 1.15 U.S. dollar)

